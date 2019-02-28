Cain Velasquez Offers Brief Statement After KO Loss To Francis Ngannou

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez offers a brief statement after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in Arizona.

Cain Velasquez has broken his silence following his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in Arizona. The former UFC heavyweight champ took to Instagram to briefly comment on his “bad day at the office” against Ngannou earlier this month:

“Family is the best medicine after a bad day at the office. I’ll keep moving forward. Thanks for all the love and continued support.”

Velasquez made his return to the Octagon for the first time in over two years against “The Predator” in Phoenix. The defeat marked only the third of the Mexican star’s fighting career. Ngannou joins Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum as the only men to have bettered Velasquez inside the Octagon. As for “The Predator”, he is on a nice run since suffering the first back-to-back defeats of his career.

Now, he’s on a two-fight win streak that began with a first-round defeat of Curtis Blaydes in Beijing this past November. After walking through, arguably, the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time in under 30 seconds, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Ngannou. It will also be interesting to see where Velasquez goes from here at this point in his career.

What do you think about Velasquez’s statement following his loss to Ngannou?