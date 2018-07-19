Cain Velasquez recently spent some time at the WWE Performance Center.

Velasquez has not been seen inside the Octagon since July 2016. Back issues have plagued the two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. A timetable for Velasquez’s return has not been determined, but his training partner and current heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says Velasquez helped him prepare for his training camp ahead of the Stipe Miocic fight.

While Velasquez’s time is largely spent helping others at American Kickboxing Academy while also working towards a return, he recently took a trip to the WWE Performance Center. There, he joined in with NXT talents including Roderick Strong. WWE PC coach and former WCW star Norman Smiley taught Velasquez some in-ring techniques.

Velasquez spoke to WWE.com on his experience:

“My experience here has been amazing. I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

It was an honor to have former @ufc Heavyweight Champion @cainmma in the ring with the @WWENXT Superstars this week at the @WWEPerformCtr! https://t.co/AWu6LLvrSi — Performance Center (@WWEPerformCtr) July 19, 2018

The timing is interesting, as Cormier is set to do battle with Brock Lesnar sometime next year for the heavyweight title. There is a bit of history between AKA and Lesnar as Velasquez earned a TKO victory over “The Beast incarnate” back in 2010. Lesnar is scheduled to defend his WWE Universal title at SummerSlam.

Velasquez has earned a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-2. He’s beaten the likes of Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira to name a few. Velasquez was expected to meet Fabricio Werdum in a rematch at UFC 207 back in Dec. 2016. Once the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) caught wind of the heavyweight’s comments on his back issues, he wasn’t granted a license to compete. Time will tell if and when Velasquez steps back inside the Octagon.

Is there any chance we see Cain Velasquez be a part of a WWE show?