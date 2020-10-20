Calvin Kattar Eyes December Return To Earn Title Shot In 2021

Calvin Kattar is looking to get one more fight in 2020.

After losing to Zabit Magomedsharipov last November, Kattar set out a goal of being 3-0 in 2020. So far, he TKO’s Jeremy Stephens and beat Dan Ige by decision and is now looking to return in December.

“Sign one of these guys up,” Kattar said to MMAFighting. “My goal is to go 3-0 this year and the year’s not done yet. I’ll be ready whenever they come calling.

“December sounds good, but I’d like to get on a card with my teammate Rob Font,” he added. “He’s overdue coming off a big win over Simon. Everyone’s talking about these bantamweights but they’re all forgetting about Rob Font.”

Calvin Kattar says he doesn’t even care who the opponent is, he just wants one of the top guys. With the champ likely to face Brian Ortega and the UFC looking to rebook, Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez, one name that comes up is Max Holloway.

For Kattar, he says that fight makes sense and knows a win over the Hawaiian would earn him a shot at the belt. So, for “The Boston Finisher” it is just a waiting game to see when a contract offer will come and who it will be against.