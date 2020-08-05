Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Calvin Kattar Offers To Replace Yair Rodriguez Against Zabit Magomedsharipov

By Cole Shelton
Photo credit: UFC's YouTube channel

Calvin Kattar is looking to avenge his loss against Zabit Magomedsharipov.

On August 29, the Russian was expected to headline the card against Yair Rodriguez. Many people believed the winner would get the next title shot but on Tuesday evening it was revealed Rodriguez is out of the fight due to injury.

Now, Kattar’s manager in Tyson Chartier has told the UFC Kattar that is open to stepping on short notice.

“If only there was another guy who was willing to step in. I already spoke to Calvin Kattar and we are ready to go. #Fiverounds,” Chartier wrote.

Kattar and Magomedsharipov, of course, fought last November in the main event of UFC Moscow. But, it was only three rounds where the Russian won the fight by decision. Yet, many pundits believe had the scrap been five rounds it would’ve been Kattar winning the fight as he won the last half of the second round and the third round.

Whether or not the UFC will do the rematch is to be seen. Magomedsharipov hasn’t fought since that scrap so to fight Kattar in back-to-back fights doesn’t make sense.

Yet, for Kattar’s team, they want the fight as Chartier told MMANews he hopes Kattar can get the rematch against Magomedsharipov and have it for five rounds.

Calvin Kattar is on a two-fight winning streak where last time out he beat Dan Ige by decision. Before that, he scored a KO win over Jeremy Stephens.

Calvin Kattar Offers To Replace Yair Rodriguez Against Zabit Magomedsharipov

