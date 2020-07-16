Calvin Kattar To Alex Volkanovski: ‘You’re Not Going To Find One More Ready Than Myself’

Calvin Kattar believes his next UFC fight should be for the featherweight title.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 1, Kattar beat Dan Ige by decision, in a fight many pundits, including two judges saw him winning four rounds. “The Boston Finisher” looked impressive and proved he could go five hard rounds.

Now, Kattar believes he deserves a crack at the featherweight champ, who just defended his belt over Max Holloway on Saturday night.

“If I make my case, I don’t (have) to do it with my mouth. I do it in the cage.” Kattar said at the post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie). “All these other guys, they all talk. Where I’m from, we don’t really talk about stuff too much. We go out and prove. We earn it. Here, (shot-calling) is not really the business model, so it’s a little bit of an adjustment for me. I go out. I fight and I try to earn every opportunity in front of me. The champ should see that. He’s saying he wants contenders and you’re not going to find one more ready than myself.”

Kattar is now 6-2 inside the Octagon and knows he is a bad matchup for Volkanovski.

“I see it (going well),” Kattar said. “He’s a little shorter for the division. You see how I match up with the shorter guys. I like my reach. But then again, he did well with Max who’s another taller guy in the division. He’s a tough kid. Everybody in the top 10 (or) top five is going to be tough. I just think I present other qualities that will get the job done. Yeah, tough kid. I see myself beating everybody they put in there with me. The champ is no different.”

Whether or not Calvin Kattar will get the next title shot is to be seen. But, he proved he is among the divisions elite.