Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige Set To Headline UFC Event On July 15

The UFC will be hosting another rare Wednesday night card on July 15 and they have their main event.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Calvin Kattar will battle Dan Ige in the main event of the card on Fight Island. It is a very crucial five-round fight featuring two ranked featherweights.

Kattar returned to the win column last time out at UFC 249 where he scored a second-round TKO win over Jeremy Stephens. Before that, he dropped a decision to Zabit Magomedsharipov in a three-round main event fight last November. The Massachusetts native is currently 21-5 as a pro and ranked sixth at featherweight. He also has notable wins over Ricardo Lamas and Shane Burgos.

Dan Ige, meanwhile, edged out a very narrow split decision win over Edson Barboza back on May 16. The victory extended his win streak to six after losing his UFC debut to Julio Arce at UFC 220. On the winning streak, Ige has notable wins over Jordan Griffin, Danny Henry, Mirsad Bektic, and Barboza. The Hawaiian is currently ranked 11th in the division.

With Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 happening on July 11 at UFC 251, the winner of this scrap between Kattar-Ige could slide into a number one contender bout. The division has no clear cut contender so a win here is massive for both of their careers.

