Canelo Alvarez Challenging For New Divisional Title In December

Canelo Alvarez is jumping up in weight. The Mexican star became boxing’s unified middleweight champion by defeating Gennady Golovkin via majority decision last month. Now, with talk of a rematch against GGG next year, Canelo is prepared to get one more fight in before year’s end.

As promised earlier this year, it was announced that Canelo will fight on December 15th, making his Madison Square Garden debut. Alvarez will jump up in weight and challenge Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) for the super middleweight title. Alvarez confirmed the news in a recent social media post:

“I’m very excited to announce my next fight. Next December 15th at the New York MSG,” Alvarez said. “Taking a big challenge. I will fight for the world title at 168 pounds versus Rocky Fielding, the current WBA champion!”

Fielding’s last bout was in July, where he captured the super middleweight crown by defeating Tyron Zeuge. Fielding finished Zeuge in the fifth round via TKO. If all goes according to plan, Alvarez could walk into a potential GGG rematch as a two-weight champion.

How do you feel about Canelo chasing super middleweight gold?