Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Salaries Revealed

Salaries for the boxers on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs card have been revealed.

Tonight (May 4), DAZN will be the exclusive home for a massive boxing event on Cinco de Mayo weekend. WBA Super and WBC middleweight champion Alvarez will meet IBF middleweight title holder Jacobs. All titles will be on the line.



Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Salaries

As one would expect, Alvarez is getting a massive payday. Alvarez, who is perhaps boxing’s biggest star today, will leave the T-Mobile Arena $35 million richer. Jacobs has a $2.5 million purse, but he is guaranteed $10 million under the DAZN deal. Peep the rest of the salaries below (via ESPN’s Dan Rafael):

Canelo Alvarez: $35 Million

Daniel Jacobs: $2.5 Million ($10 Million guaranteed under DAZN)

Vergil Ortiz Jr.: $75,000

Mauricio Herrera $75,000

Joseph Diaz Jr. $100,000

Freddy Fonseca $10,000

Lamont Roach $75,000

Jonathan Oquendo $50,000

Sadam Ali $150,000

Anthony Young $45,000

John Ryder $100,000

Bilal Akkawy $30,000

MMA News will provide live coverage of Alvarez vs. Jacobs. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits throughout the night. Also stick with us for UFC Ottawa and Bellator Birmingham results as both events will be taking place tonight as well.