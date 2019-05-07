Canelo Alvarez Glad His ‘Fan’ Gennady Golovkin Came To See Him Fight

Unified boxing middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is glad his "fan" Gennady Golovkin came to see him fight Daniel Jacobs on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Canelo Alvarez added another middleweight title to his collection. Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs to capture the IBF middleweight strap. Sitting ringside for the fight was Alvarez rival and former middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin.

Speaking after the fight, Alvarez said he’s glad his “fan” was in attendance to watch him compete (via Boxing Scene):

“It ‘s good that he comes to see me, it’s good that he’s my fan. I’m grateful to have won, there’s more work to do and we’re going to get even stronger,” Canelo said.



Golovkin and Alvarez fougth for the first time back in 2017. Although many believe “GGG” out-classed the Mexican star, the judges turned in a Split Draw. In their rematch a year later, Alvarez edged out Golovkin with a majority decision win to capture the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring middleweight titles. It’s possible that the pair could have a trilogy bout in the near future.

Before that can happen, Golovkin must win his next fight. He’ll be taking on Steve Rolls in a 12 round main event from Madison Square Garden on June 8.

What do you make of Alvarez calling Golovkin his “fan?”