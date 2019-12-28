Canelo Alvarez Says He’s Open To Boxing Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has said he is looking for the biggest money fights. One scrap he has shown interest in is a boxing match against Canelo Alvarez.

Although it seems unlikely, and Alvarez shut it down at the beginning, he was asked about it again and seemed open to it.

“MMA fighter? For business, why not?” Alvarez said to TMZ Sports. “We’ll see.”

Canelo Alvarez is arguably the top pound-for-pound fighter in boxing right now. He is 53-1-2 with his lone loss coming in 2013 as he dropped a decision to Floyd Mayweather. He has wins over the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Rocky Fielding, Sergey Kovalev, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has become a massive star in 2019. He knocked out Darren Till in March followed by a five-second KO win over Ben Askren. To top the year off he TKO’d Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 to win the BMF title.

Whether or not the UFC would be interested in another cross-promotion fight with a boxer is unknown. But, there is no question if Canelo Alvarez vs. Jorge Masvidal happened, it would be a big money fight for both men.

Yet, for now, it seems unlikely it will happen, even if Alvarez is open to it.