Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Jorge Masvidal Fight: ‘It Is Not A Challenge For Me’

Jorge Masvidal recently called out Canelo Alvarez saying he would knock him out in a boxing match. Yet, for Alvarez, he says he is not interested in that fight and says if it happens, it would not be a challenge for him.

“With all due respect, I always felt that I have nothing to do in an MMA cage,” Canelo Alvarez said to Little Giant Boxing (via MMA Fighting). “I think the same if they get into a boxing ring. They have nothing to do. But from a business standpoint, yes it’s something attractive but it is not a challenge for me therefore it is not my priority.”

Alvarez understands why the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have called out boxers and that is because of money.

“Because of money,” Alvarez said when asked why MMA fighters have started calling boxers out so frequently. “There’s no other reason. Because of the money. Because of the money, because of the business. That’s the reality. What other reason would there be? They would’ve started boxing from a young age if they really liked it.”

In the end, Canelo Alvarez believes boxers and MMA fighters need to stay in their own lane.

“With all due respect to everyone, I respect what MMA fighters do in their sport,” Alvarez concluded. “They’re great fighters. But boxing is a different thing.”