Canelo Alvarez Unconcerned With Daniel Jacobs’ Ability To Switch Stances

A pivotal middleweight boxing contest is approaching between two of the division’s best. Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs look to unify their titles from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Jacobs, the IBF middleweight champion of the world, will certainly present the Mexican star with some difficulties, including an ability to switch stances and fight southpaw. However, this isn’t something Canelo seems too concerned with, as he said during a recent conference call (via Boxing Scene):

“Nah, southpaws haven’t been complicated for me,” Alvarez said. “I’m a fighter that can adapt to all styles and I have shown it. Jacobs switches and that’s an ability he has. But it’s impossible that he can be a better southpaw than he’s gonna be an orthodox [fighter]. But that’s what we’re preparing for.”



Jacobs is attempting to dethrone Alvarez as the WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight champion. Alvarez has only lost once in his career, that being to Floyd Mayweather Jr. when he was only 23-years-old. Now, Alvarez has established himself as one of boxing’s most dominant champions.

As for Jacobs, he’s making his first defense of the IBF middleweight title he won back in October. Currently on a three-fight win streak, Jacobs has the opportunity to not only dethrone Alvarez from the middleweight throne, but put a dagger in Gennady Golovkin’s plans for a rematch with the man who handed him his first and only career loss.

What do you think about the match-up between Alvarez and Jacobs?