Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 Reportedly Agreed Upon

It looks like fight fans will get to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin III in 2020.

The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire has reported that Alvarez and Golovkin have agreed to a trilogy bout. Alvarez’s planned bout with Billy Joe Saunders was pushed back to June over fears of the coronavirus. In his report, Pugmire noted that the bout could be skipped in favor of Alvarez vs. GGG 3 this September.

If Alvarez vs. Golovkin III does indeed go down, it’ll certainly be a spectacle. The hope is that the trilogy bout takes place on Sept. 12 inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The venue holds 80,000 but can be expanded to over 100,000.

From the story: “an extended postponement of the planned @Canelo @bjsaunders_ fight could sway the parties to skip it and move directly to Alvarez-Golovkin 3 in September, the officials said.” — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 17, 2020

Alvarez and Golovkin first did battle back in Sept. 2017. The bout went the distance and was ruled a controversial split draw. Many felt Golovkin deserved the victory. In their rematch back in Sept. 2018, Alvarez took the majority decision win.

Since the rematch, Alvarez has beaten Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs, and Rocky Fielding. Golovkin defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Steve Rolls.

In his knockout victory over Kovalev, Alvarez captured the WBO light heavyweight title. He vacated the gold to return to the super middleweight division. Alvarez still holds the WBA (Regular) super middleweight title.

As for Golovkin, he is the current IBF and IBO middleweight champion. Golovkin captured both titles with his unanimous decision victory over Derevyanchenko back in Oct. 2019. Many questioned just how much fight Golovkin has left in him after being pushed to the limit by Dervyanchenko. Golovkin will turn 38 years old next month. Meanwhile, Canelo turns 30 in July.

