Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev Signed For Nov. 2

Canelo Alvarez will be moving up two weight classes to take on Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2. The fight was reported for a few weeks by Mike Coppinger of The Atheltic, but it is now a done deal.

Dan Rafael confirmed the fight was signed and will take place on that date and at the MGM Grand.

#CaneloKovalev signed, sealed and delivered. Nov. 2 at MGM Grand on @DAZN_USA. Massive fight. — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) September 13, 2019

Canelo Alvarez is 52-1-2 with his lone loss coming to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. The Mexican is currently the WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, IBF and lineal middleweight champion. When he takes on Kovalev whe will be fighting for the WBO light heavyweight title.

Alvarez, as mentioned, is moving up two weight classes and this is set to be his toughest fight to date, according to experts. How he deals with the size will be a question many are eager to find out.

Sergey Kovalev, meanwhile, is 34-3-1 and coming off of a TKO win over Anthony Yarde on Aug. 24. The Russian retained the WBO light heavyweight belt with the win and EBP light heavyweight title. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak and has notable wins over Bernard Hopkins, and Eleider Alvarez among others.

Of course, on Nov. 2 is also UFC 244 which sees Jorge Masvidal take on Nate Diaz for the BMF title. How this will impact viewership for either broadcast is to be determined.