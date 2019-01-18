Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Set For May 4 In Title Unification Clash

Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs will collide on May 4.

Alvarez is the WBC and WBA middleweight champion. Jacobs holds the IBF championship. This is a chance for both men to unify the three titles. Alvarez announced that the unification bout is on through a Twitter post. The bout will air on DAZN as part of Alvarez’s lucrative contract with the sports streaming service.

Canelo Alvarez Speaks On Daniel Jacobs Bout

Alvarez spoke on the title unification clash and expressed his confidence in emerging victorious (via LA Times):

“I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me. I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I’ll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion.”

Golden Boy Promotions head honcho Oscar De La Hoya seemed enthusiastic about the match-up:

“Canelo Alvarez wants the best fights and the biggest challenges. That’s what he did as the 154-pound champion, and that’s what he’s doing now as the king of the middleweight division. We are also proud to demonstrate to boxing fans that this new partnership with DAZN means that fans will get pay-per-view-level fights without the cost of pay-per-view. Golden Boy Promotions is continuing its promise to make the sport as accessible as possible by putting this champion-vs.-champion fight on the platform.”

Jacobs also had a chance to speak on the title unification bout and he had the following to say:

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring. I have always believed I can beat Canelo, and … I will get my chance to play it out. It’s been nearly four years since Canelo has faced an American challenger. It’s going to be a huge event where I believe I will cement myself as the best middleweight in the division.”

Do you think Daniel Jacobs has a chance to upset Canelo Alvarez?