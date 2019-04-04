Carla Esparza Draws Invicta FC Champ Virna Jandiroba as Late Notice Opponent

Current Invicta FC champion Virna Jandiroba has signed with the UFC and will face Carla Esparza on April 27 at UFC Fight Night from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Thursday after Esparza’s original opponent Livinha Souza was forced off the card due to injury. MMAFighting initially reported the news.

Jandiroba comes to the UFC with a perfect 14-0 record including a title fight win and defense in the Invicta FC strawweight division.

Last September, Jandiroba defeated Janaisa Morandin by second round submission to defend her title but she hasn’t competed since that time.

Now she will step into a short notice opportunity against the former UFC strawweight champion, who is looking to bounce back from two losses in a row to Claudia Gadelha and Tatiana Suarez.

Esparza vs. Jandiroba joins the UFC Fight Night card from Florida that is currently seeking a new main event after Yoel Romero was forced out of his fight against Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza due to a bout of pneumonia.