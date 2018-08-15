Carla Esparza believes her experience will play a factor in her bout with Tatiana Suarez.

Esparza is coming off a split decision loss to Claudia Gadelha back in June. She had won two bouts in a row going into that fight. It was her first defeat since Feb. 2017. The inaugural UFC strawweight champion sits at the sixth spot on the official 115-pound rankings.

Carla Esparza Relying on Experience Against Tatiana Suarez

Esparza will collide with Suarez on Sept. 8 at UFC 228. The two will do battle inside the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. Speaking to MMANYTT.com, Esparza said that the experience factor plays into her hands:

“I think the numbers and the fights speak for themselves. You will have seen the type of fights and wars that I’ve been in. It gives me a lot of confidence to overcome anything that anyone can throw at me. I think she’s been in there and dominated a lot of people and who is to say what’s going to happen, but if it goes into deep waters, I think my experience in the cage is going to give me that edge over her.”

Suarez has an undefeated professional mixed martial arts record of 6-0. In her last outing, Suarez submitted Alexa Grasso in the first round. She has three submission victories as a professional. Her bout against Esparza will be a significant step up in competition. Suarez holds the ninth spot on the official UFC strawweight rankings.

In the main event of UFC 228, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Darren Till. The co-main event will see Nicco Montano put her women’s flyweight gold on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. You can count on MMA News to provide live coverage of UFC 228.

