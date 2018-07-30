Carlos Condit Being Sent To Train With Rory MacDonald At Tristar Gym

Carlos Condit will be training with one of the best welterweights in the world.

“The Natural Born Killer” is currently on a four fight win-streak. He’s a former interim welterweight champion who was once recognized as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

Recently, however, Condit’s hard times have had him contemplating retirement for the past few years. But he’s not calling it a career just yet. JacksonWink MMA striking coach Brandon Gibson recently joined The MMA Hour and offered some insight into Condit.

He revealed Condit is being sent to train with Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald to help the Canadian train for his fight against Gegard Mousasi.

In the process, he’ll be working with one of the best 170 pounders in the world, not to mention a world-class coach in Firas Zahabi (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m actually sending Carlos Condit up to Tristar,” Gibson said. “He’s gonna get a little work in with Rory and (Tristar head coach) Firas (Zahabi) and help Rory for the Mousasi fight.

“So I’m happy that Carlos gets to go out there and get a new look and pick up some new tools and get a new atmosphere and environment. I think Carlos and Rory just talked and the offer was there and the opportunity and the timing was right, so go for it.”

What are your thoughts on Condit being sent to train at Tristar with MacDonald? Let us know in the comments!