Sunday, October 4, 2020

Carlos Condit Interested In Nick Diaz Or Matt Brown Next

By Ian Carey
Carlos Condit vs Court McGee

Carlos Condit picked up his first win since 2015 last night in Abu Dhabi. He defeated Court McGee via unanimous decision to bring his pro record to 31-13. Following his victory, Condit expressed interest in a rematch with Nick Diaz or a long-awaited bout against Matt Brown.

“Either one,” Condit said when asked about potential fights with Nick Diaz or Matt Brown. “There’s a number of matchups that are intriguing. Matt Brown – we’ve been slated to fight a number of times. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Condit also expressed interest in facing Diaz again when speaking with MMA Junkie last week.

“That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans. If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score.”

Condit defeated Diaz at UFC 143. The win earned him a welterweight title shot. Georges St. Pierre then defeated Condit at UFC 154. Condit and Brown were first slated to face each other in 2013 but Brown pulled out with a back injury. They were again expected to fight in 2018 but this time Brown tore his ACL. Brown was stopped by Miguel Baeza in the 2nd round back in May his last time in the cage.

“Maybe fight towards the end of the year, beginning of next year,” Condit said when asked about when he’d like to fight next.

Condit’s post-fight interview can be viewed in the player below:

