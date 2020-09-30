Carlos Condit Interested In Nick Diaz Rematch

Carlos Condit is interested in welcoming Nick Diaz back to the Octagon to finally have their rematch.

Condit and Diaz first fought back at UFC 143 in 2011. There, it was Condit who won by decision to win the UFC’s interim welterweight title. Since then, both men have gone opposite ways. Diaz has not competed since 2015 and Condit now on a five-fight losing streak.

So, for the “Natural Born Killer” he says the fight makes sense.

“Yeah, obviously that’s been a thing and that’s a point of interest,” Condit told MMAJunkie. “I know people want to see that fight, I know a lot of people want to see that fight. I want to see that fight, I think Nick wants that fight, I don’t know if it’s the next one or what he’s trying to do. But if the stars align, that fight should happen.

“That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans. If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score?”

Carlos Condit is set to return to the Octagon this Saturday on Fight Island against Court McGee. It is a very intriguing matchup and one Condit no doubt wants to win if he is going to keep his UFC career going.