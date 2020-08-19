Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Carlos Condit Makes Octagon Return Oct. 3 Against Court McGee

By Clyde Aidoo
Carlos Condit
Former UFC interim champion Carlos Condit will make his Octagon return on October 3 when he faces fellow veteran Court McGee at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

MMA Junkie reported the bout Wednesday afternoon following Condit announcing the fight on “The Buck and Dex” podcast. This will be the first action of 2020 for both Condit and McGee.

Fan-favorite Carlos Condit will be looking to erase a five-fight losing streak and begin taking baby steps to return back to the giant stature he once held in the welterweight division. The former interim welterweight champion may be on a lengthy losing streak, but it has come at the hands of upper-echelon talent such as Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny, and Demian Maia. Most recently, Condit lost to another UFC veteran but welterweight newcomer Michael Chiesa via second-round submission. This would mark the third time in four fights that Condit has been submitted.

Carlos Condit will likely have a more stand-up fight available for him if he wants it, as his Abu Dhabi opponent Court McGee has not earned a submission victory since 2010. McGee most recently lost via unanimous decision to Sean Brady last October at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Weidman. Like Condit, McGee is also on a losing streak, albeit a much shorter one, having lost two consecutive fights. Both fighters will be looking to put an end to such comparisons, with one of the two heading towards a potential winning streak that begins with having an arm raised this October.

This October 3rd card will be headlined by former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm facing Irene Aldana. The card will also feature Germaine de Randamie taking on Julianna Pena and Beniel Dariush facing off against Charles Oliveira.

What are your thoughts on this matchmaking for Carlos Condit?

