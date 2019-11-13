Carlos Condit Out Of UFC Washington Bout With Mickey Gall

Carlos Condit will not be facing Mickey Gall next month.

Condit vs. Gall was scheduled for the main card of UFC Washington on Dec. 7. MMAJunkie.com reports that “The Natural Born Killer” has been removed from the event due to an injury. The nature and severity of the injury are currently unknown.

The report noted that the UFC is looking for Gall’s replacement opponent. Condit hasn’t competed since Dec. 2018. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa via kimura in the second round. Gall was hoping to keep the momentum of his August win over Salim Touahri going by taking out a seasoned veteran. He now awaits his new opponent for UFC Washington.

Here is the updated card for UFC Washington.

Prelims (ESPN)

Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Marina Rodriguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Stefan Struve

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Aspen Ladd

Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong

Mickey Gall vs. TBA

Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon

Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means

Chris Fishgold vs. Billy Quarantillo

Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles

Prelims (ESPN+)

Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman

Virna Jandiroba vs. Livinha Souza

Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith

Who do you think should serve as Mickey Gall’s replacement opponent?