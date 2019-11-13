Carlos Condit Out Of UFC Washington Bout With Mickey Gall

Carlos Condit will not be facing Mickey Gall next month.
Condit vs. Gall was scheduled for the main card of UFC Washington on Dec. 7. MMAJunkie.com reports that “The Natural Born Killer” has been removed from the event due to an injury. The nature and severity of the injury are currently unknown.
The report noted that the UFC is looking for Gall’s replacement opponent. Condit hasn’t competed since Dec. 2018. He was submitted by Michael Chiesa via kimura in the second round. Gall was hoping to keep the momentum of his August win over Salim Touahri going by taking out a seasoned veteran. He now awaits his new opponent for UFC Washington.
Here is the updated card for UFC Washington.
Prelims (ESPN)
- Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Ben Rothwell vs. Stefan Struve
- Yana Kunitskaya vs. Aspen Ladd
- Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong
- Mickey Gall vs. TBA
Prelims (ESPN)
- Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon
- Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means
- Chris Fishgold vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Livinha Souza
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith
Who do you think should serve as Mickey Gall’s replacement opponent?