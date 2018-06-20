Carlos Condit Reportedly Not Considering Retirement

Carlos Condit doesn’t seem to be considering retirement at this point in his career.

The Natural Born Killer has lost four-straight fights to the likes of Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, Neil Magny and Alex Oliveira. The latter occurred this past April in Arizona, where Condit was submitted by Oliveira in the second round via guillotine.

MMA Junkie reportedly reached out to Condit’s camp regarding his fighting future, and the 34-year-old veteran’s manager, Abraham Kawa, has confirmed that he is ready to fight again by the end of the year.

Condit hasn’t seemed like the same fighter that saw him win five straight bouts from 2009 through 2012, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from attempting one last run in the welterweight division.

Do you think that Condit can return to form and compete with the new era of welterweights in the UFC? Let us know in the comments section below!