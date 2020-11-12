Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown Booked For UFC Event On January 30

Carlos Condit and Matt Brown are scheduled to fight one another once again.

According to a report from MMAFighting, Condit and Brown have verbally agreed to the matchup, but contracts are not signed yet.

Condit returned to the win column back in October with a decision win over Court McGee. It was his first win since he defeated Thiago Alves in 2015 as he was on a five-fight losing skid with losses to Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, Neil Magny, Alex Oliveira, and Michael Chiesa.

Matt Brown, meanwhile, suffered a TKO loss to Miguel Baeza earlier this year. The loss snapped his two-fight losing skid after knocking out Ben Saunders and Diego Sanchez. In his career, he holds notable wins over Stephen Thompson, Jordan Mein, and Tim Means.

This is an amazing matchup and one that has been booked before. The first time the scrap was booked in 2013 but Brown was forced to pull out due to a back injury. They were then rumored to fight in 2018 but Brown tore his ACL and had to pull out. So, for many fight fans, hopefully, the third time is the charm to see two fan-favorites go at it.