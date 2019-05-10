Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo Fight Off UFC 237

In what was supposed to be UFC 237’s pay-per-view opener, Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo is off according to MMAFighting’s Guilherme Cruz.

BREAKING: Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo is off of tomorrow's UFC 237, per sources. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 10, 2019

Cruz is reporting that it was a weigh cut related issue for Ferreira. The Brazilian never showed up to the weigh-ins this morning. The 34-year-old was riding a four-fight winning streak and was set for arguably the biggest fight of his career against Trinaldo.

It’s not the first time Ferreira has had weight problems. In his last fight against Rustam Khabilov, he missed weight. However, in an interview with BJPENN.com, the Brazilian was confident he would make weight with ease for this win.

“I think for myself, the calculation was wrong. It was my fault,” Ferreira said. “I did everything right the day of. But, the day of I did a few hours wrong that cost me missing the weight. On this one, I have all the instruction of my coach and my wife. I just have to follow the plan.”

Trinaldo, meanwhile, did weigh-in this morning and successfully made the weight of 154.5. The 40-year-old is coming off of a TKO win over Evan Dunham last time out.

As of right now, there is no word on what fight will be bumped up to the PPV.