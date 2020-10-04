Carlos Felipe Outstrikes Yorgan de Castro at UFC on ESPN 16

Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe was just as advertised.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (October 3, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 16 event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

It was a slow start with Felipe having the speed advantage. However, things started to turn in the second round when Castro was landing some heavy shots even if they were slower.

While it wasn’t a KO finish, they fought hard with Felipe getting the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

De Castro earned a UFC contract after beating Sanford Alton Meeks on an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series in June 2019 by TKO. He made his promotional debut by scoring a TKO win over Justin Tafa at UFC 243. He got beat Greg Hardy by decision this past May at UFC 249.

Felipe was on an 8-fight winning streak before getting beat by Sergey Spivak via majority decision in July 2020.

UFC on ESPN 16 Results: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

