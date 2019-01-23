Carlos Silva is making his exit from the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Silva has served as PFL League President and was also an executive during the World Series of Fighting era. Ray Sefo, the PFL President, and Silva worked closely when it came to making key decisions for PFL’s first season. Silva will now be the CEO of World TennisTeam.

Carlos Silva Talks Stepping Down As League President

MMAJunkie.com got a hold of Silva, who is en route to Florida for the big move. He said that the opportunity was worth taking:

“Most people don’t know this, but (tennis) is kind of the most important thing to me. It was a super tough decision, but I decided to jump in. I’ve been working with them [PFL] to transition, and I’m sure when they’re ready, they’ll share the plan. But right now, it’s about getting stuff done.”

The first season of PFL wrapped up on New Year’s Eve. Six $1 million winners and champions were crowned inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Many have praised PFL for its league format, making it feel like a true sport. The big criticism of WSOF was that it didn’t have an identity. That has certainly changed with the PFL.

Fred Luddy, part owner of World TeamTennis, praised Silva in a press release:

“Carlos has launched, operated and spearheaded the meteoric growth of sports and entertainment media properties for the past 25 years and is a well-respected sports media executive, proven digital leader, and recognized content innovator. We welcome him to our team as we look to continue to attract the best players in tennis, grow our sports league and our digital footprint.”

Silva also had the following to say in the press release:

“Tennis has been a cornerstone throughout my life and I look forward to working hand-in-hand with the tremendously talented men and woman at WTT to achieve our common goal of linear and digital growth and promoting WTT’s fantastic format in 2019 and beyond.”