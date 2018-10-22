Liz Carmouche Explains Why She Deserves Valentina Shevchenko Fight

Longtime UFC bantamweight competitor Liz Carmouche believes she deserved a crack at Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231. Carmouche is the only woman to have ever finished Shevchenko in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. She picked up a second-round TKO victory over “The Bullet” back in 2010 via doctor stoppage.

Carmouche recently told MMA Fighting that she thinks it only makes sense that she get to fight Shevchenko next:

“I’m the only one who has ever finished her in MMA,” Carmouche said. “Not in Muay Thai or kickboxing. I’m talking MMA. So, that would just, you think that would make sense for me to be the one to compete against her.”

However, Shevchenko will instead face former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The women will compete for the vacant women’s flyweight title at UFC 231. While Carmouche admits she was bummed, she understood the UFC’s decision to book Shevchenko vs. Jedrzejczyk:

“When I heard it, I was bummed,” Carmouche said. “I understand you always want drama leading up to the fight. You want whatever publicity you can get for it. It’s more appealing for fans, for media for everything. So I understand why everyone wants that.”

What do you think about Carmouche saying she deserved the fight against Shevchenko?