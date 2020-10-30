Casey Kenney Wants To Fight On UFC 256, Interested In Song Yadong

Casey Kenney has already competed four times in 2020 but that is not enough for him.

Kenney fought for the second time in October at UFC 254 against Nathaniel Wood where he edged out a very close decision win. It was a back-and-forth fight and one that resulted in them winning the Fight of the Night bonus.

For Kenney, he says he expected the fight to play out just like that but wasn’t too happy with the commentary saying he was gassed.

“I watched it and I had a pretty clear win. We were both getting hit, but I was landing the bigger shots, pushing the pace,” Kenney said to MMANews. “I had 15 minutes of being sharp, fast, reactive, and got some takedowns. That is all I could do as a mixed martial artists in there. I thought he would go down but he is a tough dude. The only thing I didn’t do was get a finish in there.

“The first round was 110 percent. ‘DC’ was talking a little bit of shit about my cardio and I let him know in the airport my cardio was fine,” he later added. “I knew we would go 110 percent to like 90 percent. We were both sharp and fast the entire time.”

Now, following the win, Casey Kenney isn’t so sure any bantamweights will be eager to see his name on the contract. But, he is hoping to keep the momentum going and wants to fight again on UFC 256.

“I don’t know many bantamweights who will be super excited about drawing my name,” Kenney explained. “But, I’m crazy as they come and I want a fifth fight this year. I would like December 12, which is UFC 256.”

Although Kenney doesn’t care who he fights he knows a scrap against Song Yadong would be a fan-friendly one.

“I’m happy with whatever they give me as I am in a good position where I can fight anybody at bantamweight,” Kenney concluded. “I have to be sitting pretty close to the rankings, and I’d be down for Song Yadong. He is an exciting fighter and brings the heat. Let’s see if he can keep the pace for 15 minutes.”