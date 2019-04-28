Highlights: Cass Bell Stuns Peter Ishiguro At Bellator 220

The finishes continue to pour out of Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019). This one comes courtesy of bantamweight Cass Bell. He put opponent Peter Ishiguro away in the second round with a nasty knee.

Cass stunned Ishiguro with the knee as he ducked his head down. Once Ishiguro hit the canvas, Cass poured on some ground-and-pound before the referee stepped in to wave the action off. Check out the finish here:

Make sure to follow along with MMA News throughout the night for the best and latest coverage of Bellator 220. You can follow our live results coverage of the event at this link.



