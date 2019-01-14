Cat Zingano Has Appealed UFC 232 TKO Loss

Cat Zingano hopes to have her UFC 232 defeat overturned.

Zingano took on Megan Anderson on the preliminary portion of UFC 232. “Alpha” vs. Anderson was expected to serve as a pivotal match-up in the UFC women’s featherweight division, but it was over before it really got started. Anderson threw a high kick and her toe caught the eye of Zingano. “Alpha” immediately stopped engaging and referee Marc Goddard called a halt to the contest. Anderson was awarded with the TKO victory.

Cat Zingano Appeals UFC 232 Loss

From Zingano’s viewpoint, the toe in the eye should be treated the same as a finger to the eye. This is why she has appealed her TKO defeat. Here’s what was said in the appeal (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The language of the Unified Rules regarding eye gouging is non exhaustive and the examples listed, namely ‘eye gouging by means of fingers, chin, or elbow,’ are not meant as the only methods by which a foul may occur. First, the language is plainly open ended, beginning with ‘eye gouging of any kind.…’ Had the Unified Rules intended to limit this foul to only the examples that followed and exclude toes from this foul, this rule would have been written with limiting language such as, ‘only eye gouging by means of fingers, chin, or elbow is illegal’ and omit the words ‘of any kind.’ Additionally, had this rule been meant to limit this foul to only the examples that followed and exclude toes, then by the same logic, a thumb to the eye would not be foul as the rule merely mentions fingers, not thumbs.”

