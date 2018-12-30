Cat Zingano Avoids Serious Eye Injury At UFC 232

Cat Zingano has walked out of UFC 232 without a serious injury.

Zingano did battle with Megan Anderson on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC 232 prelims. The bout didn’t last long and saw a bizarre finish. Anderson threw a head kick and her big toe caught the eye of Zingano. The fight was stopped when Zingano stopped defending herself properly. “Alpha” never opened her eyes back up inside the Octagon as far as the cameras showed and a cut formed on her eyelid.

Cat Zingano Suffers Eyelid Laceration

Ariel Helwani provided an update on Zingano’s condition. Fortunately for “Alpha,” her eye injury isn’t serious:

Cat Zingano suffered an eyelid laceration, according to the UFC. It was repaired on site and she was not transported to the hospital. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 30, 2018

Anderson said she’s open to giving Zingano a rematch. She said if the rematch doesn’t happen, then she’d like to face the winner of Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes. A title fight for Anderson is unlikely as she’s 1-1 inside the Octagon and dropped her promotional debut against Holly Holm, who would be the more likely contender.

