Cat Zingano Faces Megan Anderson in Featherweight Scrap at UFC 232

Cat Zingano will bump up to 145 pounds for her next fight as she takes on former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday.

While it wasn’t confirmed with the fight announcement, Zingano vs. Anderson is expected to serve as a backup of sorts for the co-main event on the card where Cris Cyborg will be putting her women’s featherweight title up for grabs against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg had previously requested another women’s featherweight fight get added to the card just in case something happens and Nunes is unable to compete so she would still have an opponent to face at UFC 232.

Now Zingano will be facing Anderson at 145-pounds on the same date.

Zingano is coming off a win in her most recent fight where she dispatched Marion Reneau by unanimous decision back in July.

Meanwhile, Anderson suffered a defeat to Holly Holm in her UFC debut earlier this year but the Australian born fighter will attempt to get back on track when she returns in December.

Zingano vs. Anderson is the latest addition to a stacked year end card for the UFC that will also include the return of Jon Jones as he faces Alexander Gustafsson in the main event with the light heavyweight title on the line.

What are your thoughts on the featherweight fight between Cat Zingano and Megan Anderson at UFC 232? Sound off in the comments section and let us know!