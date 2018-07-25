Cat Zingano Names Ideal Next Opponent

It didn’t take Cat Zingano long to be calling for a rematch with a former UFC pay per view headliner…but it is not the reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, whom Zingano defeated at UFC 178 in 2014, but rather it was Nunes’s most recent challenger, Raquel Pennington, whom Zingano would like to meet again…and she even has a date and place in mind:

“I thought it would be cool if me and Raquel possibly fought, like, November 10th in Colorado,” Zingano said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “We’re both from there. It’s a high-altitude state situation, which we both have that cellular memory. I don’t know. I think it would be a good set-up.

“That’s a lot of time to heal for me and for her, so, in my mind, I think that’s a great match-up. And hopefully, she wants it.”

While it may seem strange that Cat Zingano is asking for a rematch with a woman she defeated in the first go-round, Zingano explains that she was not satisfied with the performance, despite the fact that she earned a submission victory over Pennington.

“The fight pissed me off,” Zingano said. “Watch it till the end. The second that she tapped, I’d get up and I’d shake my head, and I was just so irritated because she didn’t fight me. She clinched up with me, and she leaned against the cage, and she hugged for two rounds.

“I just felt like it was uneventful for the fans. We ended up against the cage. It was a lot of real close fighting. I feel like she just kind of hugged me and lasted. And then finally, when I got sick of it, I threw her on the ground, and I had a gnarly ground and pound. She did what she could to not get hit, and then gave me her back, I took it. I choked her with one arm.”

Though that sounds like a tough finish to follow, Zingano is eager to one-up that performance in a sequel showcase.

Is Zingano vs. Pennington a fight that you would like to see in the UFC?