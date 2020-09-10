Thursday, September 10, 2020

Cat Zingano Opens Up On Move To Bellator: ‘It Was A Very Good Decision’

By Cole Shelton
Cat Zingano
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to part ways with the UFC and sign with Bellator.

In the co-main event of Bellator 246, Zingano will be taking on Gabrielle Holloway in her promotional debut. So far, the former UFC title challenger has had nothing but praise for her new promotion.

“It was a very good decision to part the way we needed to part,” Zingano said at virtual media day (h/t MMAFighting). “I have no ill relationship with the UFC, but the conversations and the way that they were going at the time of the split was, they went a way that was just made sense to have me see what else I wanted to go do.

“After shopping around to be intelligent about what I wanted to do next, Bellator was everything I could have asked for and was very authentic and straight forward with what this was going to look like. So far, it’s been everything.”

Cat Zingano is also very happy with how fight week has gone and says it has been stress free for her. Now, it is just up to her to make a statement in her Bellator debut.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to be taking my career in this direction right now and I’m feeling the ways that I’m feeling, being able to focus and train and handle it the way that I’ve always wanted to, “Zingano said. “It’s really nice.

“It’s a great new chapter. It’s something I’m very excited about. It’s something I’m very motivated by. Training has been going so smoothly. It’s a whole new regroup. A whole new fresh start. I feel every way I need to feel to come out and be successful.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

UFC

Gerald Meerschaert Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ The UFC Has Double-Booked Khamzat Chimaev

Gerald Meerschaert isn't too happy with the UFC double-booking Khamzat Chimaev. On September 19, Meerschaert is set to fight...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Responds To Chael Sonnen’s Criticism

Leon Edwards doesn't agree with Chael Sonnnen's criticism. Sonnen recently came out and said Edwards does everything right...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Reacts To Nick Diaz’s Potential Return

Nick Diaz's manager recently noted that the Stockton native was looking to return to MMA in early 2021. Diaz hasn't fought since...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Threatens Intentional Low Blow Against Colby Covington

Things will get ugly when Tyron Woodley meets Colby Covington next week. The two heated rivals will finally get...
Read more
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Booked For UFC Vegas 11 Fight, Targeted To Take On Demian Maia On Fight Island If He Wins

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have two fights booked. The rising star after his two appearances in a week on...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Cat Zingano Opens Up On Move To Bellator: ‘It Was A Very Good Decision’

Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to part ways with the UFC and sign with Bellator. In...
Read more
UFC

Brian Kelleher Doesn’t Like How Sean O’Malley Handled His First Loss

Brian Kelleher isn't a fan of how Sean O'Malley handled his UFC 252 loss to Marlon Vera. After the...
Read more
UFC

Jared Cannonier Ready To Serve As Backup Fighter For UFC 253

Jared Cannonier is preparing for UFC 253 and UFC 254. Cannonier is scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker in a...
Read more
Bellator

Cris Cyborg To Defend Bellator Featherweight Title Against Arlene Blencowe

Cris Cyborg is reportedly being scheduled to defend her Bellator Featherweight crown against Arlene Blencowe. No date for the fight has been...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem Wants Rematch With Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alistair Overeem was knocked out with just 4 seconds remaining in his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in December. He was up...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Releases Mock Video Of Fight Against Israel Adesanya

UFC 253 takes place on September 26th from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Paulo Costa has released a video that features how...
Read more
Interviews

Khama Worthy Plans To Push Ottman Azaitar ‘To A Dark Place’ To Hand Him His First Loss

Khama Worthy got his wish. Following Worthy's win over Luis Pena, he called out the undefeated Ottman Azaitar. They...
Read more
UFC

Gerald Meerschaert Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ The UFC Has Double-Booked Khamzat Chimaev

Gerald Meerschaert isn't too happy with the UFC double-booking Khamzat Chimaev. On September 19, Meerschaert is set to fight...
Read more
UFC

Augusto Sakai Suffered Two Broken & Two Dislocated Ribs In Alistair Overeem Fight

Augusto Sakai has revealed the injuries he sustained in his UFC Vegas 9 main event against Alistair Overeem. Early...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Reveals The UFC Will Start Recording TUF After Returning From Fight Island

The Ultimate Fighter is back. For months now, Dana White has been adamant that TUF will be coming back,...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Makes His Case As To Why He Should Fight Nick Diaz In His Comeback Fight

Stephen Thompson believes he should be the one to welcome Nick Diaz back to the UFC. Recently, Diaz's manager...
Read more
MMA

Randy Couture Injured In ATV Accident, Will Undergo Surgery

Randy Couture is expected to make a full recovery following an ATV accident yesterday. He was riding with his girlfriend on a...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube