Cat Zingano Opens Up On Move To Bellator: ‘It Was A Very Good Decision’

Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to part ways with the UFC and sign with Bellator.

In the co-main event of Bellator 246, Zingano will be taking on Gabrielle Holloway in her promotional debut. So far, the former UFC title challenger has had nothing but praise for her new promotion.

“It was a very good decision to part the way we needed to part,” Zingano said at virtual media day (h/t MMAFighting). “I have no ill relationship with the UFC, but the conversations and the way that they were going at the time of the split was, they went a way that was just made sense to have me see what else I wanted to go do.

“After shopping around to be intelligent about what I wanted to do next, Bellator was everything I could have asked for and was very authentic and straight forward with what this was going to look like. So far, it’s been everything.”

Cat Zingano is also very happy with how fight week has gone and says it has been stress free for her. Now, it is just up to her to make a statement in her Bellator debut.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to be taking my career in this direction right now and I’m feeling the ways that I’m feeling, being able to focus and train and handle it the way that I’ve always wanted to, “Zingano said. “It’s really nice.

“It’s a great new chapter. It’s something I’m very excited about. It’s something I’m very motivated by. Training has been going so smoothly. It’s a whole new regroup. A whole new fresh start. I feel every way I need to feel to come out and be successful.”