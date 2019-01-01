Cat Zingano Provides Eye Update, Considering UFC 232 Appeal

Cat Zingano’s night came to both a disappointing and frightening end during the UFC 232 FS1 prelims when her bout against Megan Anderson was stopped in the first round when an attempted head kick from Megan Anderson resulted in a toe directly into the eye of Zingano, causing the war-hearted Zingano to retreat against the cage, unable to fight on.

The official outcome of the contest ruled Megan Anderson as the winner via first round KO/TKO. But what was more pressing was the health of Zingano, who it was revealed suffered an eye laceration in the bout. Taking to Twitter to begin the new year, Zingano posted a picture and an update on her spirits:

“Shit happens, grab a shovel. Could be better, could be worse. “Eye’ll be back” with a vengeance. #eyeforaneye #alphacatzingano #acz #catzingano #teamalphacat #ufc @ufc”

Zingano said last week that she was eyeing becoming a double champion, but Saturday’s setback has temporarily blurred that vision of her future: Zingano told ESPN the specifics of the injury:

“I have a damaged iris, damaged retina, hemorrhage in the back of my eye, increased globe pressure and of course the laceration,” Zingano said. “They want me back at the doctor every three to four days to make sure there’s no detachment on the retina.” Zingano also told ESPN that she is considering filing an appeal for the outcome of the bout.

Cat Zingano is well-regarded for her toughness both physically and spiritually. While her official record for 2018 is 1-2, the upside is she was able to have her most active year in her UFC career, and you can expect the hungry Cat to get right back in the prowl in 2019 as soon as doctors will permit.

Do you believe Cat Zingano has a legitimate case for an appeal?