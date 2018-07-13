Cat Zingano Received Ronda Rousey’s Blessing To Work With Judo Coach

Cat Zingano is shaking things up in attempt to land her first UFC win since September of 2014.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger is set to take on Marion Reneau on the opening fight of UFC Boise’s main card tomorrow night (Sat. July 14, 2018). Zingano’s last Octagon victory came over current 135-pound queen Amanda Nunes at UFC 178. The win earned her a shot at the division’s belt, then held by Ronda Rousey.

Zingano lost that fight via first round submission after “The Rowdy One” locked in an armbar in 14 seconds. That was the beginning of a three fight losing-streak. In her last outing, Zingano suffered a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira.

“Alpha” has made some changes to her training, including some new instructors in the striking and jiu-jitsu department in San Diego. She recently spoke to MMA Junkie and revealed she has also been working with UFC Hall Of Famer Ronda Rousey’s judo coach Justin Flores:

“I started doing judo and grappling stuff with Justin Flores, who turns out being Ronda’s coach,” Zingano said. “I was like, ‘Oh, well that’s weird.’ So I ended up asking her, ‘Is it cool with you?’ She’s like, ‘Well, you have my blessing. Have fun.’ I feel like anything I could have addressed and tried to do, I did. I’m here for results.”

