Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Cat Zingano Receives Opponent For Bellator Debut

By Jon Fuentes
Cat Zingano
Image Credit: Getty Images

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano has received an opponent for her Bellator MMA debut.

Zingano signed with the promotion back in October of 2019 after being released from the UFC that previous August. According to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Zingano will face Gabby Holloway in her promotional debut on September 11 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Zingano was previously undefeated in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career before running into Ronda Rousey in February of 2015.

She was submitted by Rousey in just 14 seconds, losing out on her UFC women’s bantamweight title opportunity. Zingano followed up the defeat with back-to-back decision losses against the likes of Julianna Pena and Ketlen Vieira. “Alpha” got back into the win column against Marion Reneau in July of 2018 with a decision victory, but was defeated by Megan Anderson due to an eye injury in December of 2018.

After being released from the UFC, Zingano now has a second chance at a title run with a newfound home in Bellator MMA, where she’ll first meet Holloway. Holloway is 6-5 in her MMA career and hasn’t fought since making her second Bellator appearance back in March of 2017. There, she picked up a second-round TKO victory over Alexis Dufresne. Now, she has the opportunity to make a big statement in a matchup with a name as decorated as Cat Zingano.

