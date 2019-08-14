Cat Zingano Released From The UFC

Cat Zingano has been released from the UFC.

The former bantamweight title challenger had seven fights with the Las Vegas-based promotion but MMA Junkie is reporting she has been released. She went 3-4 inside the Octagon where her biggest win was at UFC 178 where she beat Amanda Nunes by TKO. Following that, she lost to Ronda Rousey for the title, in what started a 1-4 streak. Her lone win during the streak came by decision over Marion Reneau in 2018.

Her last fight at UFC 232 ended in controversy as Megan Anderson threw a head kick and her toe went into Zingano’s eye and she stopped fighting. But, a toe in the eye is not the same as a finger so the fight was ruled a TKO win for the Aussie.

Zingano was ranked at the time of her release and will most likely be a sought after free agent. She is currently 10-4 as a pro and has notable wins over Miesha Tate, Raquel Pennington, and Nunes as mentioned.

Ultimately, with the UFC signing so many fighters on the Contender Series, current fighters have to be cut and Zingano has fallen victim to that.