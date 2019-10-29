Cat Zingano Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Bellator

Cat Zingano is now a member of the Bellator roster.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has reported that Zingano signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion. She will be competing in the women’s featherweight division. Here is Helwani’s tweet.

Cat Zingano has signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator, according to multiple sources. She’ll debut as a 145er. Story coming to ESPN shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 29, 2019

Zingano was released from the UFC back in August. She had gone 1-4 in her last five UFC outings. Shortly after, “Alpha” sent in a statement to ESPN.

“I didn’t want to take the ultimatum this time,” Zingano said in her statement. “So I guess you can say it was mutual. I had a project that was very, very important to me, and to the MMA community and fans, and I needed to put me, my son, my training and that first before I had anything to give to the UFC. It’s s—ty timing, but it happens, and I’m still a fighter and ready to f— s— up.”

Bellator president Scott Coker has made it clear that he’s committed to the women’s featherweight division. This was evident when Bellator signed Cris Cyborg. Cyborg will challenge Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd for the gold on Jan. 25. Zingano has been angling for a bout with Cyborg and she very well could get her wish in the future.