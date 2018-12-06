Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw Moved To UFC Brooklyn

Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw won’t be taking place at UFC 233 after all.

Cejudo was initially scheduled to defend his UFC flyweight championship against Dillashaw on Jan. 26. The champion vs. champion bout would’ve either been the main event or co-headliner of UFC 233 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The bout has been bumped up one week sooner.

Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Moved To UFC On ESPN+ 1

Ariel Helwani first reported that the UFC was scrambling to put together a headliner for their ESPN+ debut and that Cejudo vs. Dillashaw was a serious candidate. Helwani took to Twitter to report that the move has been finalized:

Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw for the UFC flyweight title is the new UFC Brooklyn main event on Jan. 19, per multiple sources. The fight has been moved from UFC 233 to the ESPN+ debut. No word just yet on what will headline 233 on Jan. 26. Work in progress. Story coming to @espn. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2018

Sources have confirmed to MMA News that the report is true. UFC Brooklyn will take place on Jan. 19 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This will be the promotion’s second trip to Brooklyn in less than one year. UFC 223 was held inside the Barclays Center back in April.

Now that Cejudo vs. Dillashaw is confirmed for UFC Brooklyn, speculation has already run rampant on what the UFC 233 headliner will be. While most are pointing to a UFC welterweight title bout between champion Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman made quite the claim recently. Usman said he was offered to fight Covington in January and has accepted but is waiting on “Chaos.” If this ends up being true, then it’s almost certain that Woodley’s hand injury is causing him to miss the UFC 233 date. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC Brooklyn and UFC 233.

Do you think the UFC made the right decision moving Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw?