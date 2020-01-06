Cerrone Shares Reaction When He Learned McGregor Fight Would Be At 170

The fans will be able to determine who is the better fighter between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, but Cerrone already believes to have the answer.

At UFC 246, Conor McGregor will return to competition for the first time in over a year when he faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and although it is McGregor who is most known for his confidence, Cerrone is not short on it, either. He will enter the Octagon on January 18 already with a firm belief of who the better man is between the two:

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times.

“This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

When Conor McGregor captured the lightweight championship from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, he succeeded in taking everything Cerrone had worked for. Prior to that, the two men had a viral back-and-forth at a 2015 press conference about whether or not McGregor would be able to succeed in the division, with Cerrone stating:

“Conor has no right coming over to 155,” Cerrone said. “There is no way, he is not gonna stand a chance. We are too big for him, we are too strong. So you can take your little English ass and get on…”

McGregor cut Cerrone off and rebutted with an unfavorable appraisal of the then state of the UFC’s lightweight division:

“You’re too slow and too stiff,” McGregor replied. “You’re stiff as a board. I will snap you in half. And that’s it. I see stiffness when I see that 155-pound division. I feel like they are stuck in the mud almost.”

McGregor would also say that we would find out in due time if he was right or not, and sure enough, McGregor was able to capture the lightweight championship in one fight while Cerrone kept toiling in the division. But ironically, this fight is not happening at lightweight. It’s happening in the next weight class higher. So if Cerrone thought McGregor was too weak for lightweight, somewhere in his mind Cerrone is probably flashing an evil grin at the thought of sinking his teeth into McGregor at welterweight. But according to Cowboy, all the news of the fight happening at 170 meant for him was an easier camp and nothing more.

“I didn’t care,” Cerrone said about the fight happening at welterweight. “They called and said Conor wants to fight you at 170. I said hell yeah let’s do it. It wasn’t a beat other than that.

“We’re both going to have a healthy, fat camp. How about that? We don’t have to worry about battling with diet and all that sh*t. We just get to go be who we want, train hard and show up healthy and I’m excited. All in all to get the best Conor, the best ‘Cowboy,’ this is the only way to do it.”

Who do you think is a better mixed martial artist? Donald Cerrone or Conor McGregor?