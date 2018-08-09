Chad Mendes is eyeing fights that make the most sense to him.

Mendes made his return to the Octagon for the first time since Dec. 2015 when he took on Myles Jury. Mendes didn’t miss a step, finishing Jury via TKO in the opening frame. Earlier in the night, “Money” was called out by Alexander Volkanovski. While Mendes thinks it’s a favorable match-up, he wants higher ranked competition.

UFC Featherweight Chad Mendes Discusses Taking Fights That Make Sense

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Mendes explained why he needs to be smarter about the fights he takes:

“Anyone in the top-5. I’m right there at #6 with Josh [Emmett], #6 or #7 depending where you look. I’m not going to be fighting for another 10 years. That’s not the plan. I want to make a solid title run. At this point in my career, I want to make sure each fight makes sense. I don’t have to fight for money. The business I started, the people I work with, I have the money. It’s not about that, so I don’t need to force anything. I want to make sure every fight makes sense, and every fight is getting me closer to that belt, instead of taking anything backwards. Ultimately, it’s up to the UFC, but I’m going to be smart about each fight from here on out. I’ve taken fights on very short notice in the past and I really, at this point in my career, don’t think that’s something I ever need to do. Like I said, I just want to make sure every fight makes sense. So, if it’s a guy in the top-5 or someone that’s ranked above me, let’s do it.”

Ahead of Mendes on the UFC featherweight rankings are Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and of course the champion Max Holloway. That leaves Mendes at the number five position.

Who should Chad Mendes be matched up with next?