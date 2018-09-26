Chad Mendes Reportedly Targeting End Of Year Return

It has been an interesting ride for for Chad Mendes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Mendes began his career undefeated at 11-0 before challenging Jose Aldo for the 145-pound title. The Brazilian was able to overcome the American wrestler, defeating him via first-round knockout.

The loss would not stop Mendes, however, who embarked on a five-fight win streak to earn himself a second crack at “Scarface.” This time around, Mendes took Aldo all five rounds and put on a heck of a fight. Despite his best efforts, Aldo still prevailed with a unanimous decision win.

After a bounce-back first-round TKO win over Ricardo Lamas, Mendes was back in the title picture. He faced Conor McGregor for the interim featherweight title in July of 2015, filling in for an injured Jose Aldo. Mendes, who came in on late notice, fell to McGregor via second-round TKO.

He’d be knocked out cold five months later against Frankie Edgar in the first round. Mendes then ran into issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He was handed a two-year suspension and wasn’t able to return until this past July.

His comeback was a major success, as Mendes defeated Myles Jury in dominant fashion via first-round TKO. The 145-pound division has gained back a major player. In regards to his planned return, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports Mendes is targeting a December return.

UFC 232 on December 29th seems to be the preferred date, hopefully against the winner of Frankie Edgar vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung:

“Just caught up with Chad Mendes ( @ chadmendes), who is in the middle of a hunting trip with his Finz and Featherz business (always). There’s talk of his next fight at UFC 232 on 12/29, no opponent yet. He’d like Frankie/Zombie winner from Nov. 10, but UFC wants him back this year.”

