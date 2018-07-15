Chad Mendes Responds to Alexander Volkanovski’s Callout

Chad Mendes is well aware of Alexander Volkanovski’s callout.

Mendes and Volkanovski were featured on the UFC Boise card. Mendes earned a first-round TKO victory over Myles Jury, while Volkanovski turned in a dominant performance against Darren Elkins. After Volkanovski’s win, he called out Mendes.

When asked about the callout, Mendes gave his thoughts to the media (via MMAJunkie.com):

“That guy’s not even ranked. That doesn’t make sense for me. He did just beat a teammate. If they put him high enough in the rankings, I’d love to knock that dude out. … It’s up to the UFC. That was a quick fight for me, and if they want to give me something in a few months or towards the end of the year, I think my managers are going to negotiate with them soon. We’ll see what they think. I’m game for anything.”

Mendes’ bout against Jury was his first since Dec. 2015. Despite the inactivity, “Money” didn’t show any signs of ring rust. Mendes told the media that he feels he belongs in the top three spot among featherweights. It’ll be interesting to see where Mendes gets placed following his successful return.

Volkanovski wasn’t ranked before his bout with Elkins, but that is sure to change now. Elkins was the 10th ranked UFC featherweight. It remains to be seen whether or not his win will earn him a bout with Mendes.

Would you like to see Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski?