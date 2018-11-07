Chad Mendes vs. Alex Volkanovski Official For UFC 232

Alex Volkanovski will get his wish as he’ll meet Chad Mendes before 2018 is out.

Volkanovski has been vocal about wanting to fight someone higher up in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings. He has targeted Mendes, but “Money” wasn’t responsive at first due to Volkanovski’s lack of popularity. Things appear to have changed, however.

Chad Mendes vs Alex Volkanovski Set

Earlier today (Nov. 6), the UFC announced that Mendes will be going one-on-one with Volkanovski on Dec. 29. The bout will take place on the UFC 232 card. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his last outing, Mendes starched Myles Jury in the first round via TKO. It was “Money’s” first bout in over two years due to serving a suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for banned substances. The win shot Mendes back up the featherweight rankings to the number five spot.

As for Volkanovski, he is on quite a tear. He’s riding a 15-fight winning streak. “The Great” hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2013. He finds himself at the 11th spot on the 145-pound rankings after defeating Darren Elkins.

UFC 232 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. That won’t be the only championship tilt on the card. In the co-main event, women’s featherweight ruler Cris Cyborg will put her gold on the line against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest UFC 232 news.

It’s sink or swim for Alex Volkanovski, can he beat Chad Mendes?