Chael Sonnen Predicts Upset Win For Anthony Smith Over Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen believes Anthony Smith will shock the world.

Tonight (March 2), Smith will challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Jon Jones. The title bout will headline UFC 235 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones is a massive favorite going into the bout, but Sonnen smells an upset.

Chael Sonnen Picks Anthony Smith To Stun Jon Jones

On ESPN’s SportsCenter, Sonnen told Ariel Helwani that he’s predicting a massive upset win for Smith (via BJPenn.com):

“I am picking Anthony Smith and I will tell you why. Jon Jones is the better fighter. Jon Jones is going to win more exchanges. Jon Jones is going to win more rounds. But Anthony Smith only needs to win five seconds of this fight. He is ready to do it mentally and physically. I used to train with him. I come here with a little bit of bias. But I believe from what I’ve seen in his career that he can do it. He only needs those five seconds. I think he stops Jon Jones!”

Here’s Chael picking the Anthony Smith upset on SportsCenter earlier. pic.twitter.com/ju46u3ZIAd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 2, 2019

Also featured on the UFC 235 card will be a welterweight title bout between champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman. Ben Askren will make his UFC debut against former 170-pound kingpin Robbie Lawler. We’ll also see the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt as he meets Pedro Munhoz. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 235.

Any chance we see Anthony Smith shock the world tonight?