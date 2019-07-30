Chael Sonnen Believes Cormier-Miocic Rematch Will Be Different

Chael Sonnen is confident Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 will be different.

Although he isn’t sure if a different outcome will happen, he knows the fight will not end in the first round. Instead, he says he could see it going for a while. He also expects Miocic to be aggressive because of the anger he has of not getting an immediate rematch and how the first fight played out.

“I think that we do have a different fight. I really do,” Sonnen said on You’re Welcome podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “Do we have a different outcome? Let them go figure it out. But I think we’re going to get some minutes. I would be beyond stunned either way should this end in the first round. It was a shocker when it did the first time. I think we’re gonna see some minutes here.

“I don’t think you’re gonna see a big feeling out process by Stipe. I think that you probably will by Daniel. He likes to do that. He likes to feel himself out in the first couple spots. I think Stipe’s gonna come out, I think Stipe’s a little bit angry for the first time in his career.”

In the first fight at UFC 226 last summer, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round. Whether or not the same outcome happens, will be known in the main event of UFC 241.