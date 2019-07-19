Chael Sonnen Believes Dana White Is Provoking Conor McGregor To Fight Jorge Masvidal

Although Dana White said Conor McGregor will not be fighting Jorge Masvidal, Chael Sonnen thinks otherwise.

The former UFC fighter believes the UFC president is provoking McGregor into a fight by saying he won’t fight him and is too small for Masvidal. Thus, preventing a challenge to the Irishman to show that the size doesn’t mean anything and he can beat “Gamebred”.

“TMZ confronted Dana White and asked him straight up, Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor, yes or no? Dana White said, ‘no we’re not gonna do that fight. Jorge is too big for him.’ Everybody was just happy to accept that,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (as transcribed by BJPENN). “‘Okay we’ve got our answer, take Jorge off. I guess we gotta look back at Tony now. Hey is there anything to that ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight we heard about? Hey what’s Al Iaquinta up to?’ Guys, guys please, please don’t miss this. The biggest fight promoter in the history of promotion just went to TMZ, one of the biggest outlets aside from ESPN itself to cover this sport on a mainstream level. He picked his words very carefully and if any of you missed this, come on.

“‘No we’re not going to do that fight,’ is all anybody took away. They missed the second sentence of why. Because Jorge is too big. Do you think that’s gonna sit well with an ego like Conor McGregor? Do you think Conor McGregor does not know that Dana White just told the world that he personally believes that Jorge could beat Conor. And even offered up an excuse? Do you think that that story was out for more than five minutes before it got to Conor and he grabbed his phone and contacted Dana to say, ‘hey you think he’s too big for me?’ I can guarantee you that message from Conor to Dana has already happened.”

Whether or not Chael Sonnen is right is to be seen. But, he is confident that Dana White wants Conor McGregor to fight Jorge Masvidal.