Chael Sonnen Believes Fedor Is Greatest Heavyweight Of All Time

Chael Sonnen believes Fedor Emelianenko is at the top of the list when it comes to all-time great heavyweights.

Sonnen did battle with Emelianenko in the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. “The Last Emperor” scored a first-round TKO victory. Emelianenko will now meet light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the finals on Jan. 26.

Chael Sonnen Offers Fedor Emelianenko High Praise

Sonnen recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” When asked about who his top all-time heavyweight greats were, “The American Gangster” put Emelianenko at the top of the list:

“I have it down to three. My three might surprise you and I actually enjoy this topic. I have Fedor in the conversation, I have Werdum in the conversation but I I‘m always surprised people don’t say [former UFC champion] Josh Barnett in that conversation. I feel like they weren’t watching back in 1999 and 2002 and 2003. So I have those three guys. What order do you want to do it? I would probably put Fedor at number one. I love the debate, but for me it’s down to those three.”

Sonnen mentioned Cain Velasquez and said he feels the two-time UFC heavyweight champion “took himself out” of the conversation due to inactivity. Velasquez has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. Another name that many have at the top of the list is Stipe Miocic, who broke the record for most successful heavyweight title defenses in UFC history. Some went as far as to say Miocic would’ve sealed the deal had he defeated Daniel Cormier back in July.

In your opinion, who is the best MMA heavyweight of all time?